© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

We Need Your Help Today!

by
07.08.26 | 2:19 pm
Aerial view of sunrise over Buttertubs pas in Yorkshire Dales national park.

We’re into our second day of this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. And we’re off to a solid start. In fact, one day in we’re coming up on 1/3 of the way toward our goal of raising $500,000, which is great. If you haven’t had a chance yet I would be so in your debt if you could take a moment right now to join us by contributing in any amount that makes sense for you. Just click right here.

We need to try to get past the 1/3 mark by the end of today if at all possible.

Click here to hear about why this year’s drive is so important.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Johnson Looks for Meaningless Ways To Satisfy Trump, Far-Right on Birthright Citizenship
07.08.26 | 5:00 pm
News
Kentucky Gov. Requests McConnell Update the Public on His Health Amid Weeks Long Hospitalization
07.08.26 | 11:44 am
Morning Memo
Trump Admin Lobs Wild New Threats at States Over Election Rules
07.08.26 | 11:02 am
News
The Brief: State Party Wants Platner to Have ‘No Role’ in Picking Replacement
07.08.26 | 8:13 am