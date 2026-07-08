We Need Your Help Today!

We’re into our second day of this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. And we’re off to a solid start. In fact, one day in we’re coming up on 1/3 of the way toward our goal of raising $500,000, which is great. If you haven’t had a chance yet I would be so in your debt if you could take a moment right now to join us by contributing in any amount that makes sense for you. Just click right here.

We need to try to get past the 1/3 mark by the end of today if at all possible.

Click here to hear about why this year’s drive is so important.