Latest
3 hours ago
Early Biden Wins In Delegate-Rich VA and NC Show Strength Of Southern Base
5 hours ago
Judge: Trump Said He’d Declassify Russia Probe Docs But Never Actually Did
7 hours ago
Trump Brags About His ‘Very Good’ Relationship With Taliban Co-Founder

We Live in Interesting Times

By
|
March 3, 2020 9:36 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

11:06 PM: I’m certainly not the first to say this but it remains remarkable how clearly support for Biden and Sanders comes down to key demographic groups. African Americans have been critical to Biden. Hispanic voters are a big strength for Sanders. Biden absolutely dominating in the Mid-Atlantic and the South and doing well in New England. Sanders winning big in the West. Seemingly decisively in California and ahead, though not by a big margin, in Texas.

11:04 PM: California appears to go Sanders. Pretty certain he wins it though not all the networks are calling it. Exit polls show Sanders winning California’s Hispanic voters by a big big margin.

9:29 PM: Just to bring us up to date, Joe Biden is having a night way beyond almost anyone’s expectations. Huge wins in Virginia, North Carolina and a bunch of Southern states. Biden at least for now is holding leads in Minnesota and Massachusetts. But it’s a much tighter race in Texas – with Sanders holding on to a lead. Sanders has a win in Colorado … California remains the big, big prize. The win in Colorado and the lead in Texas suggests that California is not going to get whipsawed in some Biden surge. But we don’t know. Dramatically different picture than what people assumed a week ago.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: