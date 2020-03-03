We Live in Interesting Times

11:06 PM: I’m certainly not the first to say this but it remains remarkable how clearly support for Biden and Sanders comes down to key demographic groups. African Americans have been critical to Biden. Hispanic voters are a big strength for Sanders. Biden absolutely dominating in the Mid-Atlantic and the South and doing well in New England. Sanders winning big in the West. Seemingly decisively in California and ahead, though not by a big margin, in Texas.

11:04 PM: California appears to go Sanders. Pretty certain he wins it though not all the networks are calling it. Exit polls show Sanders winning California’s Hispanic voters by a big big margin.

9:29 PM: Just to bring us up to date, Joe Biden is having a night way beyond almost anyone’s expectations. Huge wins in Virginia, North Carolina and a bunch of Southern states. Biden at least for now is holding leads in Minnesota and Massachusetts. But it’s a much tighter race in Texas – with Sanders holding on to a lead. Sanders has a win in Colorado … California remains the big, big prize. The win in Colorado and the lead in Texas suggests that California is not going to get whipsawed in some Biden surge. But we don’t know. Dramatically different picture than what people assumed a week ago.