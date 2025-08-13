Latest
We Did It. You Did It.

As you can see we hit our goal of raising $500,000 during this year’s drive. The drive will continue until later in the month. So if you didn’t get a chance to contribute, by all means the door remains very wide open. We can always put more dollars to good use. But $500,000 was the goal because that’s the number we need/needed to make good on our plans. So we’ll ramp back the reminders and pleas and so forth. We hit the finish line we needed to hit. We’re all set.

I’m writing this to thank you. One of our challenges running TPM is not treating things as routine even as they become in some sense factually routine. Our audience, you, just contributed half a million dollars in four weeks simply because we asked and said we would put it to good use. That’s amazing. And you’ve had our back, caught us in this organizational trust fall every time we’ve done this, which now goes back five years. It’s a testament to the trust you put in our team and the quality you see in their work. I’m thankful to them for doing that work. I’m thankful to you for recognizing it, for valuing it. This organization, this community has an extraordinary commerce in dedication and trust, passing those back and forth between the people who write the articles and those who read them. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be associated with all of it. Truly.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
