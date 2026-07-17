We Really Need Your Help

We’re now ten days into this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. Just over half way to our goal we’re now into the toughest part of the drive. We’re past the first rush of contributions but still pretty far from the goal of $500,000 when momentum starts to build again. If you’ve been considering making a contribution this year please make it today. It will go a long way toward keeping us on track for our goal. Just click right here. It’s your dollars that make what we do possible, keep TPM vital and moving forward. We can’t do this without you.