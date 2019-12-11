We All Get Stupider

Presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani has found new friends in Ukraine and they’ve spun him up on a new scandal, which he hopes to present shortly to authorities in DC. His finding is that Adam Schiff owns about $250,000 in mutual funds from Franklin Templeton, the mutual fund company. And some of their funds have invested in Ukraine. In other words, Schiff is compromised. Josh Kovensky has the story.
More In Edblog
-
-
13 hours agoThinking Through Impeachment, Part 2
-
13 hours agoThinking Through Impeachment, Part 1