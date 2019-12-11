Latest
December 11, 2019
WATCH LIVE: DOJ Inspector General Testifies On Russia Probe Report
NYT: Trump Will Sign Executive Order Declaring Judaism A Nationality, Not Just Religion
Pelosi And Nadler Were At Odds About Including Mueller Findings In Articles Of Impeachment

We All Get Stupider

December 11, 2019 9:44 a.m.
Presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani has found new friends in Ukraine and they’ve spun him up on a new scandal, which he hopes to present shortly to authorities in DC. His finding is that Adam Schiff owns about $250,000 in mutual funds from Franklin Templeton, the mutual fund company. And some of their funds have invested in Ukraine. In other words, Schiff is compromised. Josh Kovensky has the story.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
