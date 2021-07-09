Latest
10 mins ago ago
Capitol Rioter Who Pleaded Guilty Asks Court Not To ‘Cancel’ Him With Prison Time
on October 14, 2011 in San Francisco, California.
29 mins ago ago
Murdoch Personally Approved AZ Call For Biden That Enraged Trump, Michael Wolff Writes
4 hours ago ago
Trump Org. CFO Weisselberg Terminated From Leadership Role At Trump Golf Resort

Watch This

By
|
July 9, 2021 2:54 p.m.

For all we’ve heard, videos like this capture what happened on January 6th in a way words simply cannot. It’s new video of officers being dragged out into the mob for what turned out to be severe beatings. We’ve seen other views of this. But this video was just released by DOJ under court order.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: