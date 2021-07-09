For all we’ve heard, videos like this capture what happened on January 6th in a way words simply cannot. It’s new video of officers being dragged out into the mob for what turned out to be severe beatings. We’ve seen other views of this. But this video was just released by DOJ under court order.

! ALERT – newly released video court exhibit in US Capitol Insurrection case appears to show police being dragged into the mob.

Trigger warning on this video… it's difficult to watch. This footage was released by US Justice Dept under court order pic.twitter.com/1ZPw9yB2ji

