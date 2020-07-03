Watch Out, New York

By
|
July 3, 2020 12:15 p.m.

After being the center of the cataclysm, New York State and New York City have become a great COVID success story, showing what’s possible with an aware public, aggressive mitigation and robust testing. But we may be seeing the first hints that the national trends are catching up with this.

