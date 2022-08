Last week, TPM’s Matt Shuham spoke to a leading researcher of 2020 election lies and conspiracy theories — who works online under the alias Trapezoid of Discovery — to discuss the years-long effort to sow doubt about the democratic process. Matt and ToD talked about the relationship between election denialism and QAnon, the tech theater that conspiracy theorists use to dress up their ideas, and efforts by some to break into official election machines.

Watch the full briefing now.