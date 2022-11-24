Prime Only Members-Only Article

Watch Kevin Sing, Dance, Tap …

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. McCarthy held a weekly news conference to a... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. McCarthy held a weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 23, 2022 10:12 p.m.

Interesting little detail here. Back in October when Kevin McCarthy thought he’d be presiding over a big House majority he said he had yet to see any impeachable offenses committed under the Biden administration. Now the Freedom Caucuser, who hold his fate in their hands, are holding that statement over him. As CNN reporter Melanie Zanona puts it, McCarthy’s now singing a different tune. Indeed, he’ll sing, dance, do a slapstick number. McCarthy is now begging to be Speaker. I’m with Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) of South Dakota when he tells CNN that even though it’s really not clear how McCarthy pulls this off, somehow they figure he gets it done. I agree.

Real Independence
Made Possible By Members

FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship

Most Popular
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans

More Membership Options

Student (free with .edu email) CREATE STUDENT ACCOUNT Community-Supported (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW TPM Inside LEARN MORE
CONTACT FAQ
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: