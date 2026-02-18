VIDEO: Hunter Walker and Allegra Kirkland Discuss the Bizarro Characters Behind the Fulton County Raid

The Jan. 28 FBI raid on Fulton County, Georgia’s election hub brought new urgency to concerns that the Trump administration is trying to interfere in upcoming elections, including the midterms this fall.

And as Hunter Walker explained during a Wednesday Substack Live, “the call is coming from inside the house.” The raid came about thanks to a referral from special government employee Kurt Olsen, and thanks to the analysis of another special government employee, Clay Parikh.

In a conversation with editor Allegra Kirkland, Hunter breaks down exactly who these people are and why the Fulton County raid is so dangerous.

Be sure to check out Hunter’s “mask off” conversation with Parikh about sanitizing his soda with alcohol; the evil cabal inside the government; and how “we haven’t had an honest election in decades.”

