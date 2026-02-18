© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
VIDEO: Hunter Walker and Allegra Kirkland Discuss the Bizarro Characters Behind the Fulton County Raid

by
02.18.26 | 3:59 pm

The Jan. 28 FBI raid on Fulton County, Georgia’s election hub brought new urgency to concerns that the Trump administration is trying to interfere in upcoming elections, including the midterms this fall.

And as Hunter Walker explained during a Wednesday Substack Live, “the call is coming from inside the house.” The raid came about thanks to a referral from special government employee Kurt Olsen, and thanks to the analysis of another special government employee, Clay Parikh.

In a conversation with editor Allegra Kirkland, Hunter breaks down exactly who these people are and why the Fulton County raid is so dangerous.

Be sure to check out Hunter’s “mask off” conversation with Parikh about sanitizing his soda with alcohol; the evil cabal inside the government; and how “we haven’t had an honest election in decades.”

Hunter was also on the Posting Through It podcast this week for an extended conversation about the long tail of the Big Lie.

Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
