Update on NYC Area Air Traffic

By
|
March 21, 2020 2:45 p.m.
Latest information is that air traffic is resuming into the NYC-region with only some on-going disruptions to flights arriving to JFK. Limited information suggests that a positive test tied to regional air traffic control triggered decontamination procedures and those procedures led the FAA to temporarily halt in-bound flights into the airports controlled by NYC-region air traffic control.

Update 3:09 Eastern: Multiple reports that the FAA ground stop for NYC-region airports has been lifted and flights are now returning to normal operation.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
