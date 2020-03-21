Update on NYC Area Air Traffic

Latest information is that air traffic is resuming into the NYC-region with only some on-going disruptions to flights arriving to JFK. Limited information suggests that a positive test tied to regional air traffic control triggered decontamination procedures and those procedures led the FAA to temporarily halt in-bound flights into the airports controlled by NYC-region air traffic control.

Update 3:09 Eastern: Multiple reports that the FAA ground stop for NYC-region airports has been lifted and flights are now returning to normal operation.