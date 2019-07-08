Latest
MONTGOMERY, AL - JUNE 20: During a press conference, Roy Moore announces his plans to run for U.S. Senate in 2020 on June 20, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore lost a special election in 2017 for the Senate seat against Democratic Senator Doug Jones. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
23 mins ago
Roy Moore Lawyers Claim Questions About Polygraph Are ‘Publicity Stunt’
1 hour ago
Barr: Trump Admin Has ‘Pathway’ To Get Citizenship Question Back On Census
1 hour ago
Barr Accuses Dems Of Creating ‘Public Spectacle’ With Mueller Testimony
edblog

Update

By
July 8, 2019 11:38 am

I wanted to give you a quick update on our Prime AF special offer. Again, this is our offer for current Prime subscribers to try out Prime Ad Free (AF) for two weeks at no charge and with no obligation. So far a bit fewer than 2,000 of you have expressed interest in trying it out. Thanks! We hope to launch the special trial later this month. If you’ve told us you’re interested we will notify you by email as soon as it’s ready.

If you’d like to be notified (again, zero obligation) just click the read more for instructions.

If you haven’t already, just click the thumbs up icon at the bottom of this post. That way we’ll know you’re interested and we’ll notify you by email as soon as it’s ready to try out. Thanks again!

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: