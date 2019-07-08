I wanted to give you a quick update on our Prime AF special offer. Again, this is our offer for current Prime subscribers to try out Prime Ad Free (AF) for two weeks at no charge and with no obligation. So far a bit fewer than 2,000 of you have expressed interest in trying it out. Thanks! We hope to launch the special trial later this month. If you’ve told us you’re interested we will notify you by email as soon as it’s ready.

If you’d like to be notified (again, zero obligation) just click the read more for instructions.

If you haven’t already, just click the thumbs up icon at the bottom of this post. That way we’ll know you’re interested and we’ll notify you by email as soon as it’s ready to try out. Thanks again!