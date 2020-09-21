Latest
49 mins ago
Vance: We Could Also Investigate Trump For Tax Fraud
APOPKA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2020/07/17: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at Wellington Park Apartments to announce the release of $75 million in funding from the CARES Act for local governments to provide rental and mortgage assistance to Floridians suffering financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.DeSantis has refused calls to impose a statewide face mask mandate despite record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state in recent days. DeSantis has refused calls to impose a statewide face mask mandate despite record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state in recent days. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
58 mins ago
DeSantis Unveils New Legislation Cracking Down On ‘Scraggly-Looking Antifa Types’
2 hours ago
Sen. Loeffler Has A Weird New Ad Bragging She’s ‘More Conservative Than Attila The Hun’

Unbelievable

By
|
September 21, 2020 1:09 p.m.

Over the weekend I had a specific granular COVID-safety related question that I wanted an answer to to guide our family’s safety protocols. It was a weird response to observe in myself that I routinely disregarded information from the CDC and the FDA as I searched for information on Google. Today we have another good example of why they’ve lost credibility.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30