Two Important Site Notes

By
|
April 5, 2020 6:35 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

First, many of you have written in to ask how you can make a FIN contribution as discussed in this post. Thank you for asking! We are currently ironing out some technical issues and we will post a sign up next week. We will let you know when it is up.

Second, we are aware that some subscribers are getting “too many redirects” on some articles. We sincerely apologize for this. We are trying to resolve it as soon as we can. If you keep having the problem you can contact us directly and we can try to fix it individually. Recent events have temporarily left us more straightened than usual on the tech side. But we’re on the case and will have it resolved globally absolutely as soon as we can.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
