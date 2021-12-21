Twilight of Delta

These numbers almost beggar belief. But here they are. According to a Monday CDC report, 73% of COVID infections in the US are now Omicron. Specifically, that was the percentage for the week ending December 18th. The rate of growth of new cases in the New York City metropolitan area has been mind-boggling. So extreme high percentages of Omicron here don’t surprise me at all. (I’ve heard informally that the rates here are roughly 90%.) But nationwide it almost beggars belief, even though we’ve seen comparable trajectories in the UK and Denmark.

Here’s the chart from the CDC …

So over the first two and one half weeks of December, the percentage of new Covid cases caused by the Omicron rose from the very low single digits to 73%. This is what exponential growth looks like. But the US is a big, big country. The analog to the continental US is Europe as a whole not one or two medium sized nation-states. There’s certainly regional variation, as this second graph illustrates. But it’s still a staggering rate of spread.

The more reassuring news is that we now have a growing body of evidence that this wave produces significantly less mortality and hospitalization than previous waves. Whether that is because this variant is intrinsically less lethal or it’s spreading so rapidly through a population where the overwhelming majority of people have some level of immunity is not clear. But the precise mechanism seems secondary to the observed fact. It’s also true that at least in South Africa the outbreak in Gauteng province peaked after roughly four weeks – about half as long as previous outbreaks.

But even with decreased severity the sheer scale of this wave will still lands tens of thousands in hospitals and kill a lot of people. So at a population level it’s still a big deal even if the threat to people individually, especially if they’re vaccinated and booster is much less.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

It’s also worth noting that for all the encouraging data about severity this strain was only identified about six weeks ago. So we should be skeptical of anyone who claims a high level of confidence about predictions for the future.