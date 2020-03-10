Turnaround

It certainly looks like Joe Biden is having a very strong night. It’s hard to conceive of just how stark a comeback or reversal this is, hard to remember when in recent American electoral history there’s been anything like it. Biden spent most of February in complete free fall, not just losing but an epic collapse. Two weeks later it looks like he’s on the verge of putting together a prohibitive lead that simply won’t be possible for Sanders to overcome. The dynamics were pretty clearly in place before the Coronavirus took over the national conversation. But it’s hard not to think a national climate of fear and risk aversion is helping solidify or accelerate the trend in Biden’s favor.