Trying to Make Sense of What Happens Next

So yes, as we said last night, this was a pretty big deal. This is not my subject area. So I will spare you any unrooted commentary. I’ll share one thing. In all the conversations I’ve had over the years with people who do know about Iran they stress one thing: for decades, Iran’s core defense doctrine has been to maximize its strategic reach and deterrence as much as possible without getting into a conventional war with the US. That’s clear in the use of proxy militias across the region. It’s clear in the ways Iran has antagonized the US but only up to a point while it occupied its two immediate neighboring states, Iraq and Afghanistan.