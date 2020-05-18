Trump’s Plan to Keep Stealing All the Money

I’ve seen, you’ve seen the flurry of articles over recent days about President Trump firing Inspectors General across the administration, with more firings to come. The story has provided another illustration of how supporters of good government and the rule of law struggle to explain the gravity of this corruption because they get tangled up in the verbiage of bureaucracy and process.

These IG firings are the latest part of Trump’s quest to make sure the law doesn’t apply to himself and his friends. He’s firing the overseers so he and his top associates can keep stealing government money and not get caught. It’s that simple. The fact that it might be illegal or be against norms – who cares!!!!???? The State Department Inspector had started investigating Mike Pompeo because he and his wife were making a government employee be his butler. It’s admittedly smalltime for Trump level corruption. But again, people shouldn’t get lost in this language. Trump is firing overseers to help steal more government money.

It’s stupid not to make this crystal clear.