There are a number of you who simply don’t agree with me about the role of public opinion in the battle against Trumpism, which I sketched out in yesterday’s BackChannel and in other posts over recent months. And that’s great. Because, among other reasons, you keep me on my toes. And this isn’t a community that has any one point of view in any case. But I note that because I have to again whack this same hornets nest today. So apologies in advance, probably mostly to myself. But this time it’s not with an argument, not some proposition I want to convince you of. It’s more a personal interpretation, my perception of events.
Quite simply, I think Trump’s already lost.