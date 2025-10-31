© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to other speakers after delivering remarks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to other speakers after delivering remarks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined plans to expand vitro fertilization (IVF) access by encouraging workplace benefits to include access to IVF and infertility coverage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS

As you’ve probably already heard, Donald Trump went on Truth Social late last night and announced that the time had come for his senators to pass a clean “continuing resolution” to reopen the government with a simply majority vote by abolishing the filibuster. The only proper response to this is “bring it on.” It’s never good to cower, of course. “Give it your best shot” is always the proper posture. But if Trump is able to accomplish this (I’m skeptical — more on that in a moment), that’s great news.

Want to keep reading?

Join and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog