WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to other speakers after delivering remarks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined ...

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to other speakers after delivering remarks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined plans to expand vitro fertilization (IVF) access by encouraging workplace benefits to include access to IVF and infertility coverage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS