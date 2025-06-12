Trump Wants to Rule as a Dictator. Make Him Do It.

I was driving when this afternoon’s events in Los Angeles took place. So I didn’t know about them in real time and only found out what had happened a couple hours later. (Appropriately enough I was listening to the audiobook version of a Raymond Chandler novel.) Secretary Noem is now claiming that she along with everyone else there didn’t even know who Sen. Padilla was. This is even more absurd than you might imagine. They’re in Los Angeles and he’s one of the state’s two senators. More than that he’s the ranking member of the Judiciary subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration. Of course she knows who he is. If she doesn’t remember his face she’s an even dumber degenerate punk than I already thought.