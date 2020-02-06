Trump Unbound

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House one day after the Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
February 6, 2020 3:40 p.m.

President Trump has made clear repeatedly over the last week that he is not only vindicated but wants payback meted out against his political opponents. Susan Collins lamely claimed Trump had learned his lesson by being impeached. Even she had to take that back and say she hoped he had. Numerous press reports from news organizations with strong sourcing inside the White House say that Trump not only feels vindicated and wants payback but feels something like invincible. All the ‘adults in the room’ told him not to do this and not to do that. He did all of it and more and what happened? He’s still President. He’s even reasonably well positioned for reelection. So, he reasons, he was right all along and he can in fact do anything he wants.

Along those lines I want to point out just two things we’ve learned in the last forty-eight hours.

