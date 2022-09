Important context here from TPM Reader and Alum WT …

Cannon’s order denying the DOJ’s stay request is insane enough that it seems to have overshadowed the other thing she did yesterday: issuing the attached “order appointing a special master.” The actual details of the order are gobsmackingly bad: the order┬áneuters Dearie’s authority before the process begins, boxes in the DOJ, and┬áputs Trump’s counsel in the driver’s seat of the entire process.