Trump Tests Positive

By
|
October 2, 2020 1:20 a.m.

You’ve probably already seen the news. The President and the First Lady have both tested positive for COVID, according to a tweet a short time ago from the President. Presumably they were infected by Hope Hicks, though I don’t think we can rule out some other chain of transmission, like Hicks and Trump both being infected by some as yet unknown person.

I don’t want to be alarmist. But the President spent almost two hours in relative proximity to Joe Biden only 48 hours ago.

Trump, Hicks and Melania Trump are almost certainly not the only three people at the White House with COVID.

This is a grave situation, coming in the midst of what was already a developing national crisis.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
