In comments a earlier this hour, President Trump shifted his stance on Jeffrey Epstein, now claiming he “was not a fan” and “had a falling out with him” many years ago. Video after the jump.

Trump shifts gears on Epstein being a "terrific guy"; now says he "was not a fan of his"; says "I had a falling out with [Epstein] a long time ago." pic.twitter.com/RzkcXoQ2tT — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 9, 2019