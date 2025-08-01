Trump Relocates Ghislaine to Texas Club Fed as Negotiations Continue

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Going back to my Backchannel on not being surprised when President Trump pardons Ghislaine Maxwell … Trump has now moved her from her Florida prison to a Texas “club Fed” prison camp (Camp Bryan) near Houston, a low-security facility which currently houses prisoners like disgraced Theranos chief Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah.

Maxwell’s relocation came two days after her meetings with Deputy Attorney General and Trump personal lawyer Todd Blanche. The Bureau of Prisons gave no explanation for the relocation.

(Miami Herald article here but it’s paywalled; free for all is this piece in the New York Post.)