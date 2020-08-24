Trump Owned Jerry and Jerry Knew It

Since I wrote the Falwell update below, Giancarlo’s story has been published and it’s about what most of us have long suspected: Giancarlo had a relationship with the couple in which he and Becki Falwell had sex while Jerry Falwell watched. Other than the hypocrisy and the payoffs (which were likely illegal since they used money from Liberty University) more power to them. But I want to zoom in on the 2016 endorsement that I mentioned in the previous post.

I imagine there are quite a lot of details to emerge. But let’s go just on what has been reported very reliably so far.