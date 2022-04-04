Where Things Stand: New Social Site About As Functional As His White House

Who could’ve seen this coming/Only the best people/You’re fired/etc.

I wrote earlier this year about the deliciously glitchy roll-out of former President Trump’s new social media app, which he created to spite Facebook and Twitter for daring to ban him after he used their platforms to incite his violent insurrection. Back in February, the Trump Media & Technology Group’s CEO (and former U.S. representative from California) Devin Nunes — who has also made a name for himself whining about Twitter and cows and left Congress to take on this Trump social task — predicted Trump’s new social site would need another month past its launch date to be fully functional.

But, it’s been more than a month since Truth Social weathered its disastrous debut. Things haven’t improved much.

According to new reports from Reuters and Politico, three of the company’s top executives have already left their positions because, essentially, the app just is not that popular. Truth Social’s CTO Josh Adams, its product development director Billy Boozer and its chief legal officer Lori Heyer-Bednar have all departed recently. Though, according to Reuters, it was not immediately clear whether Adams and Boozer remained at the company in a different capacity, despite exiting their leadership positions.

Reuters also reported that the app’s lackluster debut was the main driver in Adams and Boozer’s departures.

But the reportedly less-than-pleased Trump is gunning to handle his disappointment about the exact same way he handled issues in his White House: turn the whole personnel operation upside-down and inside-out.

Per Politico:

Trump has been upset with the state of his social media venture, Truth Social, and is eyeing major shake-ups to the company, including positions on the board of Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group, according to one of those people familiar with the matter and a separate person as well.

According to Politico, the social site has simply not taken off the way founders hoped, in popularity or usage, the greatest sin in Trump’s playbook. Since its error-ridden debut date in the Apple store in February, sign ups for the app have fallen 93 percent, Politico reported.

Trump himself is also barely using it. He’s only posted once.

“Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” he wrote on Feb. 14.

