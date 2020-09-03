Trump Losing on ‘Law and Order’

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, August 20, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB...

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, August 20, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS