TRUMP DQ'd IN COLORADO

By
|
December 19, 2023 6:09 p.m.
The Colorado Supreme Court just ruled that the Disqualification Clause of the Constitution renders Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency. It has stayed its ruling until Jan. 4, 2024, to allow appeals to proceed.

