© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

Trump DOJ Attempts Climb-Down on Powell Investigation

by
04.24.26 | 11:50 am
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro attends the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Rol... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro attends the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Here’s U.S. Attorney for DC “Judge” Jeanine Pirro announcing that her office is dropping its investigation into the chair of the Federal Reserve:

Her attempt to save face here is accomplished by claiming the Fed Inspector General will take over her work. But, as various reporters have noted, Powell himself had already asked the IG to look into cost overruns. It’s not clear anything new is happening.

The question now, of course, is whether this will satisfy the GOP senators who predicated their vote for Trump’s Fed nominee, Kevin Warsh, on the DOJ dropping its Powell investigation. (Trump’s Fed meddling is of course not limited to the Powell investigation — his attempt to fire Lisa Cook, for instance, is still before the Supreme Court — but the investigation is where senators including, most outspokenly, the retiring Thom Tillis, R-NC, drew the line.)

At a hearing earlier this week, it became clear that Warsh’s nomination wasn’t going anywhere until the Trump administration backed off a little. We’ll see if GOP senators are willing to accept this as enough. (I’d be surprised if they didn’t.)

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
LATEST
Cafe
Why Italy’s Giorgia Meloni Broke With Donald Trump
04.24.26 | 11:10 am
Morning Memo
Is Todd Blanche Simply Morally Obtuse and Ethically Tone Deaf?
04.24.26 | 10:54 am
Where Things Stand
Johnson Pressures DeSantis to Gerrymander Maps After Virginia Win for Dems
04.23.26 | 6:22 pm
The Franchise
Trump Admin Election Deniers Set Their Sights on Detroit
04.23.26 | 2:00 pm