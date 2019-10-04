Trump Digs Into the Mega Conspiracy Theory

There was of course a lot of craziness, lies and invective in President Trump’s appearance on the White House lawn a few moments ago. But remember what I’ve been saying. The centerpiece of what Trump, Giuliani and Barr are after is trying to push the conspiracy theory that he and Russia were set up. That the real collusion was with Ukraine and other allied countries plotting to frame him during the 2016 election. And here he is, during this press availability, going on a rant about the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy plotting against him during the 2016 election.

Trump goes on rant about the UK, Australia and Italy plotting against him during the 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/8pDZxd6IKT — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 4, 2019