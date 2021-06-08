Trump and Netanyahu and the Politics of Burn It All Down

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel museum in Jerusalem. Netanyahu came under mounting pressure Thursday to spe...

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel museum in Jerusalem. Netanyahu came under mounting pressure Thursday to speak out against President Donald Trump's response to the racially charged violence and anti-Semitic outpouring in Charlottesville, Virginia. Netanyahu's near silence on the march staged by anti-Semitic white nationalists and Trump's assertion that "both sides" were responsible for the violence appears to reflect the Israeli leader's desire to remain in the good graces of the embattled U.S. president. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)

MORE

LESS