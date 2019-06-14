Latest
19 mins ago
Trump: ‘We Have Our Own Jackie O, It’s Called Melania…Melania T’
26 mins ago
In Stunning Claim, Trump Suggests McGahn Lied Under Oath
35 mins ago
Trump Won’t Commit To Supporting Pence If He Ran For President In 2024
edblog

Trump Accuses McGahn of Perjuring Himself

Pool/Getty Images North America
By
June 14, 2019 8:59 am

Just so we’re clear on this. The President directly accused his former White House Counsel, Don McGahn, of lying under oath in his testimony to the Mueller investigators. His alleged lie was telling them about Trump’s demands to fire Robert Mueller. Why did he lie? “Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer.”

After this exchange Stephanopoulos repeatedly presses Trump on why he refused to answer Robert Mueller’s question about obstruction. The exchange ends with Trump calling Stephanopoulos “a little wiseguy.”

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: