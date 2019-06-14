Trump Accuses McGahn of Perjuring Himself

Just so we’re clear on this. The President directly accused his former White House Counsel, Don McGahn, of lying under oath in his testimony to the Mueller investigators. His alleged lie was telling them about Trump’s demands to fire Robert Mueller. Why did he lie? “Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer.”

The moment when @realDonaldTrump said his former White House Counsel Don McGahn lied under oath to make himself look like a better lawyer. pic.twitter.com/pd5Ad6tyZJ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 14, 2019

After this exchange Stephanopoulos repeatedly presses Trump on why he refused to answer Robert Mueller’s question about obstruction. The exchange ends with Trump calling Stephanopoulos “a little wiseguy.”