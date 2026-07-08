TPM Readers Tell Us Why They Contribute #3

From TPM Reader CS …

I support TPM because I agree with you about the current importance of independent media. Major media (if that’s the correct term) now seems entirely captured by the billionaire class that has demonstrated a clear lack of concern with civic democracy and an active interest in mass opiates. So independent media is a critical bullwark for civic democracy at a time when voices opposing the status quo are being systemically eliminated with a historical efficiency (see: AI and social media).

Obviously we could include many venues in the “independent media” category, but there are also unique characteristics of TPM that appeal to me. A major one is that I generally understand where Josh is coming from— I think this has to do with the fact that we are the same age, have similar political and life philosophies steeped in similar cultural and educational backgrounds, the lightly gonzo tone of the site, etc. In fact I have been a TPM reader since Josh started it. But more generally you all do a great job! The writing is good, the topics you cover are important, you drop a lot of relevant knowledge that helps readers understand the context and relevance of stories, etc. Even though you all have clear political leanings there is not a lot of partisan noise or preaching. I also appreciate how you go into the weeds with some stories that would never be covered by major outlets, especially about the obscure weirdos who provide depth of flavor to our national politics.

However, a particular appeal right now is the optimism, or perhaps mission direction, you’re able to articulate even while being realistic about the current state of affairs. In recent years I’ve frequently been a victim of the “nothing matters anymore” feeling, but your writings convey a broader view of history and politics that provides hope about the USA and humanity generally.

Thanks for your work, it’s my pleasure to contribute.