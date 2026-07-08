TPM Readers Tell Us Why They Contribute #2

From TPM Reader TS …

I have been a member of TPM for 10 years and a reader for more than 20 years. I gave this year and I try to give every year because your work brings me joy. Yes, it informs me and educates me, but it also gives me great joy. And not just as a reader who craves smart and thoughtful news and commentary, but as a fellow business owner. I have had my law firm for over 22 years (we are now 7 lawyers and 3 staff), and I have learned that culture, openness, and transparency are the keys to success. I treat my team and my clients like grown-ups, and it fosters an environment of respect and general fulfillment (is it a job after all!). I see the same thing with TPM, and it shows in everything you do. I get my news from many sources that I respect, but TPM is one of the few that I support financially because I feel like I am part of something positive with good people on your team and among your readers. Thank you and keep up the good work.