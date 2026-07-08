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Editors' Blog

TPM Readers Tell Us Why They Contribute #2

by
07.07.26 | 10:14 pm

From TPM Reader TS

I have been a member of TPM for 10 years and a reader for more than 20 years.  I gave this year and I try to give every year because your work brings me joy.  Yes, it informs me and educates me, but it also gives me great joy.  And not just as a reader who craves smart and thoughtful news and commentary, but as a fellow business owner.  I have had my law firm for over 22 years (we are now 7 lawyers and 3 staff), and I have learned that culture, openness, and transparency are the keys to success.  I treat my team and my clients like grown-ups, and it fosters an environment of respect and general fulfillment (is it a job after all!).  I see the same thing with TPM, and it shows in everything you do.  I get my news from many sources that I respect, but TPM is one of the few that I support financially because I feel like I am part of something positive with good people on your team and among your readers.  Thank you and keep up the good work.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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