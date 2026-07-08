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Editors' Blog

TPM Readers Tell Us Why They Contribute #1

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07.07.26 | 10:12 pm

From TPM Reader JB

I contribute to the Journalism Fund for the same reason I am an Inside Member. Over the last quarter century, having read TPM since 2000, I have found it to be an invaluable lens for bringing the cacophony of national events into understandable order.

Whether one sees Trump as a more proficient master of the OODA loop than Democrats, recognizes TPM’s long-running attention to the through line of corruption within the Republican Party, or values a journalism model that binds site journalists to readers through their local observations, expertise, and interests, these insights and innovations have created a form of journalism uniquely well suited to our current moment.

The success of the subscription model, together with fundraising that expands TPM’s work, should reinforce the understanding that thousands of us benefit from and rely on the site for a clarity that is not found anywhere else.

Thank you for all you do.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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