TPM Live: How Did We Get Here? The Trump II Remix

Join me for a casual conversation with Brian Beutler, the proprietor of the newsletter Off Message and a former TPM colleague. Brian and I will use the news of the day as a jumping off point to chat about the Trump II era. We’ll be biting off some small topics like:
- How did we get to this point?
- How much worse will things get before they get better?
- Are we still being too optimistic?
- What does rebuilding American democracy look like?
We’ll be talking on Substack Live at 2 p.m. ET. See you then.