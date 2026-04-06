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Editors' Blog

TPM Live: How Did We Get Here? The Trump II Remix

by
04.06.26 | 8:56 am
US President Donald Trump is seen in silhouette against a US flag as he speaks during a "Great American Comeback" rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smia... US President Donald Trump is seen in silhouette against a US flag as he speaks during a "Great American Comeback" rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Join me for a casual conversation with Brian Beutler, the proprietor of the newsletter Off Message and a former TPM colleague. Brian and I will use the news of the day as a jumping off point to chat about the Trump II era. We’ll be biting off some small topics like:

  • How did we get to this point?
  • How much worse will things get before they get better?
  • Are we still being too optimistic?
  • What does rebuilding American democracy look like?

We’ll be talking on Substack Live at 2 p.m. ET. See you then.

David Kurtz is TPM's editor at large.
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