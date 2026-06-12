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Editors' Blog

TPM Live: David Kurtz and Chris Geidner on the Trump Admin’s Anti-Trans Crusade

by
06.12.26 | 9:01 am
The Trump administration keeps losing in court over its anti-trans care crusade. TPM illustration/Getty images

The Trump administration’s unrelenting anti-trans crusade has many familiar Trump II elements: performative cruelty; using the powers of the state to bully a vulnerable, marginalized, disfavored group; and outrageous misconduct in pursuit of poisonous policy objectives.

Chris Geidner, publisher of the Law Dork newsletter and the leading American journalist covering these issues, will join Editor-at-Large David Kurtz o talk about this sweeping assault on transgender Americans. Join us at 3 pm ET on Substack Live.

Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
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