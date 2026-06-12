TPM Live: David Kurtz and Chris Geidner on the Trump Admin’s Anti-Trans Crusade

The Trump administration’s unrelenting anti-trans crusade has many familiar Trump II elements: performative cruelty; using the powers of the state to bully a vulnerable, marginalized, disfavored group; and outrageous misconduct in pursuit of poisonous policy objectives.

Chris Geidner, publisher of the Law Dork newsletter and the leading American journalist covering these issues, will join Editor-at-Large David Kurtz o talk about this sweeping assault on transgender Americans. Join us at 3 pm ET on Substack Live.