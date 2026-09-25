TPM Live: 2028 Dem Contenders, Tattoos, and How the GOP Is Grappling With Its Midterm Woes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives before a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the Nati...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives before a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on September 11, 2026, in New York City. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Adam Gray - Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS