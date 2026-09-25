TPM Live: 2028 Dem Contenders, Tattoos, and How the GOP Is Grappling With Its Midterm Woes

In case you’ve missed it, we relaunched our Weekender newsletter earlier this year, adding some fun recurring segments (trivia! “This Effing Guy!”) and refocusing it on the “funny, surreal, and strange in U.S. politics and culture.” I’ll be joining publisher Joe Ragazzo this afternoon for a little preview of tomorrow’s Weekender, which will categorize the different ways Republicans are trying to cope with their grim prospects in the midterms.
We’ll also probably touch on kid stuff (I’m about to have my second), tattoos, the prospect of an AOC 2028 presidential run, and some other fun topics. So join us at 1 p.m. on YouTube live. See you there!