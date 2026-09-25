Editors' Blog

TPM Live: 2028 Dem Contenders, Tattoos, and How the GOP Is Grappling With Its Midterm Woes

by
09.25.26 | 11:00 am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives before a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the Nati... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives before a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on September 11, 2026, in New York City. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Adam Gray - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS

In case you’ve missed it, we relaunched our Weekender newsletter earlier this year, adding some fun recurring segments (trivia! “This Effing Guy!”) and refocusing it on the “funny, surreal, and strange in U.S. politics and culture.” I’ll be joining publisher Joe Ragazzo this afternoon for a little preview of tomorrow’s Weekender, which will categorize the different ways Republicans are trying to cope with their grim prospects in the midterms.

We’ll also probably touch on kid stuff (I’m about to have my second), tattoos, the prospect of an AOC 2028 presidential run, and some other fun topics. So join us at 1 p.m. on YouTube live. See you there!

Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
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