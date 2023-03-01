Top GOPer Upset Beau Biden Wasn’t Indicted Either

Chatting with Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs, chief Republican investigator Rep. James Comer (R-KY) got so frustrated that Trump DOJ appointee David Weiss hasn’t indicted Hunter Biden yet that he went on a tangent and got upset that the President’s elder son Beau Biden hadn’t been indicted either, according to a report in The Daily Beast.

Beau Biden of course died of a brain tumor in 2015. The idea seems to be that Weiss is obviously soft on the Biden family because he hasn’t indicted either son or Joe Biden himself for that matter. “I don’t know much about this U.S. attorney other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time,” said Comer.

The reference seemed to be this investigation from the early Obama years during which time Weiss was acting US Attorney.

Here’s our write up on just who James Comer is.