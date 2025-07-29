Thanks to everyone who contributed to the TPM Journalism Fund over the last 24 hours. We’re now at over $350,000 – $357,221 to be precise. We’re trying to get to $365,000 tonight and $375,000 tomorrow. That’s 75% of the way toward our goal at two weeks into our annual drive. I know these posts can be a bit annoying. Tedious? Repetitive. But we’re doing it because it’s really important. If you’ve been mulling contributing this year just take a quick moment to make tonight the night. If we can get to our goal it will be a big big deal. Just click right here.
Latest
4 hours agoHow Trump’s ‘Least Bad Outcome’ Trade Agreements Could Hurt Everyone
2 days agoThese Are the Communities Most Likely to be Hurt By Hospital Closures and Medicaid Cuts
5 days agoThe Trump Admin Gets Ready to Seize Congress’ Power of the Purse
5 days agoJohn Roberts in Court Filing: I Manage the Judiciary, Not the President
Latest Editors' Blog
|July 29, 2025 3:08 p.m.
I mentioned yesterday the importance of keeping up with stories that are absurd in their substance but real in their…
|July 28, 2025 4:51 p.m.
Tomorrow is two weeks since we launched this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re doing okay. But we’re at…
|July 28, 2025 4:20 p.m.
I think this was pretty much in the cards. But now it’s official. Former Gov. Roy Cooper (D) enters the…