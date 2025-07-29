Latest
Tonight?

By
|
July 29, 2025 7:28 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to the TPM Journalism Fund over the last 24 hours. We’re now at over $350,000 – $357,221 to be precise. We’re trying to get to $365,000 tonight and $375,000 tomorrow. That’s 75% of the way toward our goal at two weeks into our annual drive. I know these posts can be a bit annoying. Tedious? Repetitive. But we’re doing it because it’s really important. If you’ve been mulling contributing this year just take a quick moment to make tonight the night. If we can get to our goal it will be a big big deal. Just click right here.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
