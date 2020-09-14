Today we learn that the Roger Stone deputy who now runs the press office at the Department of Health and Human Services says he’s doing battle with a CDC “resistance unit” which is trying to spin the Covid numbers against Donald Trump and murder Caputo. He predicts post-election civil war and encourages supporters to stock up on ammunition. Meanwhile the pardoned Roger Stone is calling for mass arrests against Democrats.

We also learn of a whistleblower complaint against a privately run ICE detention facility for allegedly tricking numerous detainees into getting hysterectomies.

In more pedestrian news the Attorney General of South Dakota ran over and killed a 55 year old man while driving home from a GOP fundraiser. He initially claimed he had hit a deer but the dead man’s body was found the next morning.

It’s only 3:30.