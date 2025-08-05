One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

To Feed Gaza, the UN and the NGOs Have to Be Allowed Back in

August 5, 2025 4:59 p.m.
GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 3: Crowds form as Palestinians receive food distributed by a charity amid the ongoing Israeli blockade and attacks on Gaza, on August 3, 2025. As Gaza teeters on the brink of famine under the ongoing Israeli blockade, Palestinians continue to face difficulties accessing basic supplies. (Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

The White House has been making noises about President Trump being concerned or unhappy about starvation in Gaza. After his comments over the weekend, Axios reported today that the U.S. is mulling a “take over” of aid provision in Gaza because Israel isn’t up to the task. But there are no specifics and no timeline. VP JD Vance also made some generic comments that Israel should increase the pace of aid. But the issue really has nothing to do with increasing the pace of aid or getting more money from donor countries in the region. The issue is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit created back in the February to take over food aid from the United Nations and the various NGOs that work with the UN. It wasn’t in addition. The UN and the existing NGOs were booted out and the GHF took over. It’s executive chairman is Johnnie Moore, a U.S. evangelical leader and businessman who started his career as the campus minister and senior VP at Liberty University.

Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
