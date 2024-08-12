Latest
Check This Out

By
|
August 12, 2024 10:33 a.m.
I don’t normally promote Morning Memo in the Editor’s Blog (though you should definitely sign up to receive it in your inbox), but you can’t really understand the Trump campaign hack and Iran’s attempt to interfere in the U.S. election without seeing all the key elements laid out in a timeline from June through today.

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
