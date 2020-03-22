Latest
7 hours ago
Medical Orgs Urge Trump To Invoke Defense Production Act To Help With Supplies
8 hours ago
Dr. Fauci Refutes Trump’s Denial Of Medical Supply Shortage: ‘It Is Happening’
10 hours ago
Pence Says He And His Wife Will Be Tested For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive

Three Weeks On

By
|
March 22, 2020 1:54 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

“Demand testing. It’s what matters. Take it from people in an outbreak zone.” That was TPM Reader RS’s sign off on March 2nd, writing from his home a few hundred yards from the Kirkland, Washington nursing home that was the first epicenter of the crisis in the United States. You can see his whole note here.

This evening RS writes again, almost three weeks on …

I went back to read this message I sent you three weeks ago and I actually wept a bit.

To see what’s happening in NYC makes me so angry and sad for the people there. So sad that we begged to be listened to in Seattle but no one listened.

I hope our letters to you one day will form a record, time stamped, that will never allow Trump to rewrite history. I urge you to publish it as a unified record to fight back against the efforts to erase the history of this debacle.

I know I’m just a random person, surely many other far more knowledgeable people deluged you with much more thoughtful warnings. Your readership is very talented.

I feel so very sad for what is coming to NYC. We had time. We had a chance to stop this. We should never stop saying this aloud. The arrival of the virus was inevitable. This extent of the crisis was not.

Wuhan, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Seattle. The red lights blared almost without stopping.

Be well, be safe and take care of yourself. Thank you for your journalism!

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: