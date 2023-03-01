Prime Only Members-Only Article

Thoughts on the Corrupt High Court

The U.S. Supreme Court building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Not surprisingly the Supreme Court’s right wing majority expressed great skepticism at the Biden White House’s debt relief plan yesterday. What we should note however is how the press and opinion-setting conventional wisdom has reacted to that fact. Every reaction I’ve seen sees it as the White House failing, the White House getting its collective knuckles rapped, basically an attempt and a failure. The White House is in a lot of ways complicit in this state of affairs and that traces back to an abiding set of assumptions, ingrained almost beneath the level of conscious thought, that the Court is a legitimate rule-enforcing body which is due respect and deference and shouldn’t be pulled into the political fray.

That’s a mistake.

