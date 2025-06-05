Thoughts on the ‘Centrist’ Hoedown

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) takes to the stage to campaign with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at an Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event on November 1, 2022 in East Lansing, Michiga...

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) takes to the stage to campaign with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at an Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event on November 1, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. This is the first time that the Congresswoman Cheney, a Republican, has publicly endorsed a Democrat. Cheney was defeated in her August Wyoming Primary by her Republican rival Harriet Hageman, who recently endorsed Republican congressional candidate Tom Barrett, Elissa Slotkin's opponent, for Michigan's 7th District. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

