This is Your Brain on Fox News

By
|
October 7, 2022 4:32 p.m.

For you researchers, social scientists and humans generally out there here’s an interesting journal article in Nature which seeks to measure the impact of Fox News on people’s openness to and uptake of vaccinations. You want be surprised to learn that watching Fox doesn’t encourage people to get vaccinated. The key finding is this: “Overall, an additional weekly hour of Fox News viewership for the average household accounts for a reduction of 0.35–0.76 weekly full vaccinations per 100 people during May and June 2021.”

I’m not great at evaluating study methodology and the merits of the structure of a study. I’d be curious what others with more expertise on this front make of the methodology. But my read suggests it’s a pretty sophisticated effort, going to fairly great lengths to disaggregate what is just anti-vac conservatives watching Fox News versus Fox having a specific and quantifiable impact. Check it out.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
