Thinking Outside the Box; Getting Creative

Two ideas I heard from TPM Readers today:

The first is from TPM Reader BT, who recommends that big cities hold military occupation referendums. Needless to say these would not constrain President Trump. But they would make clear what the population of the city wants. I think it’s a really good idea. You need to think outside the box.

The second is from TPM Reader JB. He asks whether courts could begin holding Zoom hearings for people at risk of getting picked up by ICE at the courthouse. For immigration hearings and check-ins this is a nonstarter since President Trump controls that process. But I see no reason why true Article 3 courts couldn’t do something like that. That doesn’t mean they will of course. But it’s an idea worth raising.